(Corrects day to Friday)

FRANKFURT, June 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.5 on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE:

Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

K+S

Indicated up 31.8 pct

The company said it was assessing options after Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc proposed to acquire all its shares. A source told Reuters that K+S was likely to reject the offer, which would value the company at slightly more than 40 euros per share.

METRO

Indicated up 0.1 pct

Erich Kellerhals, the minority owner and founder of Media-Saturn Holding GmbH, repeated he wanted to buy back Europe's biggest electronics chain from German retailer Metro AG Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

ADIDAS

Indicated down 0.2 pct

Adidas rival Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported a better-than-expected profit for the eighth quarter in a row as it sold more high-margin shoes and apparel at higher prices, and posted a surprise rise in growth of "futures orders".

INFINEON, DIALOG

Infineon indicated down 0.5 pct

Dialog indicated down 0.4 pct

U.S. chipmaker Micron said it expects a further decline in prices of chips used in personal computers, and forecast revenue for the current quarter well below market estimates.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Indicated down 0.5 pct

Hornbach Holding said Q1 EBIT fell 13 percent to 77 million euros ($86 million) but it continued to aim for full-year consolidated EBIT at around the same level as in 2014/15.

EX-DIVIDEND

BAUER - 0.15 eur/share

TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.25 eur/share

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.4 pct, S&P 500 down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei down 0.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

May import prices fell 0.2 pct m/m and fell 0.8 pct y/y, compared with 0.6 pct rise m/m and 0.6 pct drop y/y in April.

