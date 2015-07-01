UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Briton John Cryan starts his first day as chief executive of Germany's largest bank. He has some 30 days to meet a self-imposed deadline to convince investors that a strategic turnaround is achievable.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Herbert Diess, the new head of VW's core autos division will inherit one of the group's biggest problems: how to slash costs at the sprawling Wolfsburg complex.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The company said it had successfully completed a capital increase of about 2.25 billion euros.
KION
No indicatation available
The forklift truck maker has lost in the bidding for Japanese rival UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, without citing the source of the information.
METRO
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Department store chain Karstadt may move its Essen-based headquarters elsewhere in the next 12-18 months, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing a note to staff.
OSRAM
No indication available
The lighting group has started talking to potential buyers of its lamps business as it prepares an auction process that would allow it to focus on automotive lighting and components, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
MANZ AG
Indicated 6.4 percent lower
The company cut its full-year forecast late on Tuesday after an order cancellation at its electronics division. It said it now expected a moderate decline in revenues and an improved but still likely negative EBIT result.
EVOTEC
Indicated 10.3 percent lower
Evotec partner Roche gave an update on initial results of phase IIb trial of Sembragiline in Alzheimer's disease, saying the drug failed to demonstrate benefit on the primary endpoint.
IPOs
CBR
German fashion group CBR has postponed its planned flotation due to market volatility from the debt crisis in Greece, but will continue to monitor the market for a potential IPO in the future.
CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY
The company said it had extended the subscription period until July 9 due to market volatility linked to the Greek crisis.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", target price 82 euros
PORSCHE - Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 84 euros from 71 euros
CONTINENTAL - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "neutral", target price 238 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.3 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.6 pct.
Nikkei plus 0.3 pct.
Time: 5:14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June Markit/BME manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 51.9 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)
