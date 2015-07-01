FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Briton John Cryan starts his first day as chief executive of Germany's largest bank. He has some 30 days to meet a self-imposed deadline to convince investors that a strategic turnaround is achievable.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Herbert Diess, the new head of VW's core autos division will inherit one of the group's biggest problems: how to slash costs at the sprawling Wolfsburg complex.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The company said it had successfully completed a capital increase of about 2.25 billion euros.

KION

No indicatation available

The forklift truck maker has lost in the bidding for Japanese rival UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, without citing the source of the information.

METRO

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Department store chain Karstadt may move its Essen-based headquarters elsewhere in the next 12-18 months, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing a note to staff.

OSRAM

No indication available

The lighting group has started talking to potential buyers of its lamps business as it prepares an auction process that would allow it to focus on automotive lighting and components, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

MANZ AG

Indicated 6.4 percent lower

The company cut its full-year forecast late on Tuesday after an order cancellation at its electronics division. It said it now expected a moderate decline in revenues and an improved but still likely negative EBIT result.

EVOTEC

Indicated 10.3 percent lower

Evotec partner Roche gave an update on initial results of phase IIb trial of Sembragiline in Alzheimer's disease, saying the drug failed to demonstrate benefit on the primary endpoint.

IPOs

CBR

German fashion group CBR has postponed its planned flotation due to market volatility from the debt crisis in Greece, but will continue to monitor the market for a potential IPO in the future.

CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY

The company said it had extended the subscription period until July 9 due to market volatility linked to the Greek crisis.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", target price 82 euros

PORSCHE - Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 84 euros from 71 euros

CONTINENTAL - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "neutral", target price 238 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.1 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.3 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.6 pct.

Nikkei plus 0.3 pct.

Time: 5:14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June Markit/BME manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 51.9 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)