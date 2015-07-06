FRANKFURT, July 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
Greeks rejected conditions of a rescue package from
creditors on Sunday, throwing the future of the country's euro
zone membership into further doubt and deepening a standoff with
lenders.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, whose forceful
denunciations of creditors alienated many of his euro zone
colleagues, resigned on Monday, saying Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras believed it would help smooth the path to a new aid
deal.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
Allianz's reinsurance unit Allianz Re is making progress in
the consolidation of its legacy problem areas, where it is now
benefiting from scale, experience and negotiating power, Allianz
Re Chief Executive Amer Ahmed told the weekend Boersen-Zeitung.
"We expect gains," he said, after bundling $2.4 billion of
legacy liabilities from Fireman's Fund and $900 million of
industrial insurance liabilities in a standalone run-off
company, San Francisco Re. He said the $3.3 billion total
liabilities should be worked down to about 2 billion in five to
10 years' time.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Deutsche Post and trade union Verdi reached a deal late on
Sunday to end a four-week old strike, agreeing pay rises and job
guarantees for 140,000 workers and allowing the postal operator
to press ahead with plans for low-cost parcel units.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung
his company was interested in buying more hospitals and planned
to expand abroad. He said the integration of Rhoen-Kliniken was
going according to plan and the costs would come in at a
lower-than-expected 60 million euros ($67 million).
K+S
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
A German regional minister gave his backing to potash miner
K+S's rejection of the 7.9 billion-euro takeover proposal by
Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, saying K+S should
remain a German company.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Potash viewed a 50
euros-per-share K+S valuation as too high.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The airline said on Friday it and trade union Verdi have
agreed to pause talks over pay for around 30,000 staff until the
end of September to give both sides time to discuss how to
reorganise pension schemes.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Utility RWE is considering a restructuring that could see
units such as RWE Generation and RWE Innogy being merged or
swallowed up by the parent group as it battles an industry-wide
crisis, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters,
confirming a report in newspaper Rheinische Post.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. markets were closed on Friday in observance of
Independence Day.
Nikkei -2.1 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.4 m/m.
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Georgina Prodhan and Ludwig
Burger)