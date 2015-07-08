UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, July 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.5 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent higher
Hannover Re indicated 0.2 percent higher
German insurers on Tuesday welcomed moves by the EU insurance watchdog to lower hurdles on infrastructure investments but said stronger action was needed to smooth the financing of projects such as roads, pipelines and wind farms.
LPKF
Indicated 12.8 pct lower
The German maker of laser-based production equipment cut its sales forecast for the year, saying it might not turn a profit because orders from antenna manufacturers are significantly lower than expected.
BANKS
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday it has offered to buy unlisted German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser Privatbankiers KGaA (H&A) for up to 210 million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to boost its services in Europe.
German property and public investment lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said it still aimed to float its shares on the stock exchange, undeterred by market turmoil, setting the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between 10.75 euros and 12.75 euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HORNBACH HOLDING - 0.60 eur/shr dividend at Hornbach Baumarkt AG proposed, 0.77 eur/ord shr and 0.80 eur/pref shr proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones plus 0.5 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.6 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei minus 3.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.