FRANKFURT, July 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

INSURERS

Allianz indicated 0.5 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.2 percent higher

German insurers on Tuesday welcomed moves by the EU insurance watchdog to lower hurdles on infrastructure investments but said stronger action was needed to smooth the financing of projects such as roads, pipelines and wind farms.

LPKF

Indicated 12.8 pct lower

The German maker of laser-based production equipment cut its sales forecast for the year, saying it might not turn a profit because orders from antenna manufacturers are significantly lower than expected.

BANKS

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday it has offered to buy unlisted German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser Privatbankiers KGaA (H&A) for up to 210 million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to boost its services in Europe.

German property and public investment lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said it still aimed to float its shares on the stock exchange, undeterred by market turmoil, setting the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between 10.75 euros and 12.75 euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HORNBACH HOLDING - 0.60 eur/shr dividend at Hornbach Baumarkt AG proposed, 0.77 eur/ord shr and 0.80 eur/pref shr proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 0.5 pct, S&P 500 plus 0.6 pct, Nasdaq plus 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei minus 3.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

