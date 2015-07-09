UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, July 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GREECE
A race to save Greece from bankruptcy and keep it in the euro gathered pace on Wednesday when Athens formally applied for a three-year loan and European authorities launched an accelerated review of the request.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's big car makers have reached a stand-off with Nokia in their joint bid to buy the Finnish company's maps business HERE, while rival offers appear to be unravelling, sources familiar with the process said.
K+S
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc does not plan to sweeten its bid for German rival K+S AG, several people familiar with the Canadian mineral miner said, downplaying a media report that it would consider such a move.
Separately, K+S finance chief Burkhardt Lohr denied that the German company expected a minimum bid of 50 euros per share, according to an interview in daily Boersen-Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
June traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The spectacles retailer reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly pretax profit and said it was confident it would expand its market position in the future.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The drugs-packaging firm confirmed its guidance for a 1-3 percent rise in organic sales this year after second-quarter revenues and earnings exceeded analyst expectations.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Europe's largest sugar refiner reported its quarterly profit dropped by more than half as sugar markets remained tough.
ZALANDO SE
Indicated 3.6 percent lower
Two shareholders in Europe's largest dedicated online fashion retailer sold 244 million euros worth of stock representing 3.36 percent of the company's share capital at 29.5 euros each compared to the last closing share price of 31.12 euros.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Says shareholders subscribed to 71.7 percent of shares on offer in capital hike, raising gross proceeds of approximately eur 101.66 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FIELMANN - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
HORNBACH HOLDING - 0.77 eur/ord shr and 0.80 eur/pref shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HORNBACH BAUMARKT - dividend of 0.60 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LANXESS - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy", raises its target price to 51 euros
KION - Morgan Stanley cuts the stock to "equal-weight", raises its target price to 42 euros from 35 euros
OSRAM - Nomura raises the stock to "neutral" from "reduce"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones minus 1.5 pct, S&P 500 minus 1.7 pct, Nasdaq minus 1.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei plus 0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports rose at their fastest pace this year in May, boosting expectations that Europe's largest economy will pull off stronger growth in the second quarter after expanding modestly in the first.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)
