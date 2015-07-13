FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0750 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Euro zone leaders at a marathon emergency summit on Greece have reached agreement, officials said. "Agreement," said Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel in a one-word tweet. The Cyprus government spokesman tweeted: "Seems we have a deal."

Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the European currency area.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher

U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors are investigating former Deutsche Bank AG traders in connection with their participation in the interest rate-rigging scandal and could bring charges this year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

The bank's Asset & Wealth Management unit is on track to meet its profit target of 1.7 billion euros this year, an executive told Boersen Zeitung in an interview published Saturday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen indicated 0.7 percent higher

Berthold Huber is likely to stay as interim chairman until at least the end of the year, and Wolfgang Porsche has ruled himself out of the chairman job, Bild reported on Sunday.

Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing works council sources, that Bernd Osterloh feels he is better staying as part of the works council rather than taking up a position on the carmaker's executive board.

BMW Daimler

BMW indicated 1.1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 1.0 percent higher

Prices for German luxury cars in China are tumbling as the country's stock market sell-off and worries about broader economic growth chill demand for auto brands that once commanded price premiums from affluent Chinese consumers.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Board member Karl-Ulrich Garnadt told German daily Handelsblatt that Lufthansa wants to expand its Eurowings brand to become the third largest low cost carrier in Europe. Lufthansa is examining whether to put Eurowings, Air Dolomiti and Brussels on a common IT platform, Garnadt told the paper.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones plus 1.2 pct, S&P 500 plus 1.2 pct, Nasdaq plus 1.5 pct. at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed 1.57 pct higher.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

