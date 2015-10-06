FRANKFURT Oct 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER, COVESTRO

Bayer indicated 0.4 percent higher

No indication available for Covestro

Bayer unit Covestro due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

New York's banking regulator has questioned dozens of traders and executives at Credit Suisse, Barclays , Deutsche Bank and other banks about whether their electronic foreign exchange trading platforms were rigged, according to a person familiar with the matter.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Talks between Lufthansa and Verdi to resume over pay and pension schemes for roughly 30,000 workers, mostly grounds crews.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

New CEO Matthias Mueller to address workers at a staff briefing at VW headquarters in Wolfsburg.

Separately, a source told Reuters the carmaker has not found any evidence against three top engineers suspended as part of its internal investigation into the rigging of U.S. emissions tests.

Also, Volkswagen has admitted that 8 million vehicles were fitted with software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests in the European Union, a German newspaper said on Monday, citing a letter the carmaker sent to members of parliament.

AIRBUS

No indication available

The group faces a double test of confidence in the A380 superjumbo in the coming months as Singapore Airlines ponders whether to renew its first lease while the planemaker seeks to bolster new sales, a leading industry banker said.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Property investor and developer Kiler has commissioned Bilfinger Real Estate to manage two shopping malls in Turkey.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The group said on Monday it launched a new hereditary disease solution for research labs.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 3.9 percent lower

Finance investors APOLLO, YORK CAPITAL and TOWERBROOK placed around 3.3 million shares for 22.75 euros per share in roof-tile maker Braas Monier overnight, gaining 75.8 million euros, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The group cut its 2015 forecast on Monday. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are now expected to reach around 150 million euros versus a previous forecast of 169 million.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated unchanged

September traffic figures due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1 pct at Tuesday's close. Chinese markets closed.

IPO

German building materials maker Xella has suspended plans for a share market flotation for now due to uncertain markets, the company said on Monday.

Also, IPO candidate Steilmann aims to use proceeds from its share sale to buy the rest of Adler Modemaerkte, its Chief Executive Michele Puller told daily Boersen-Zeitung.

IMTECH

A majority of insolvent Imtech Deutschland is to be bought by the Bremen-based Zech Group, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing industry sources.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in August due mainly to weaker demand from non-euro zone countries plus the effect of holidays, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

