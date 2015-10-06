UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Oct 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER, COVESTRO
Bayer indicated 0.4 percent higher
No indication available for Covestro
Bayer unit Covestro due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
New York's banking regulator has questioned dozens of traders and executives at Credit Suisse, Barclays , Deutsche Bank and other banks about whether their electronic foreign exchange trading platforms were rigged, according to a person familiar with the matter.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Talks between Lufthansa and Verdi to resume over pay and pension schemes for roughly 30,000 workers, mostly grounds crews.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
New CEO Matthias Mueller to address workers at a staff briefing at VW headquarters in Wolfsburg.
Separately, a source told Reuters the carmaker has not found any evidence against three top engineers suspended as part of its internal investigation into the rigging of U.S. emissions tests.
Also, Volkswagen has admitted that 8 million vehicles were fitted with software capable of cheating diesel emissions tests in the European Union, a German newspaper said on Monday, citing a letter the carmaker sent to members of parliament.
AIRBUS
No indication available
The group faces a double test of confidence in the A380 superjumbo in the coming months as Singapore Airlines ponders whether to renew its first lease while the planemaker seeks to bolster new sales, a leading industry banker said.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Property investor and developer Kiler has commissioned Bilfinger Real Estate to manage two shopping malls in Turkey.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The group said on Monday it launched a new hereditary disease solution for research labs.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 3.9 percent lower
Finance investors APOLLO, YORK CAPITAL and TOWERBROOK placed around 3.3 million shares for 22.75 euros per share in roof-tile maker Braas Monier overnight, gaining 75.8 million euros, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The group cut its 2015 forecast on Monday. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are now expected to reach around 150 million euros versus a previous forecast of 169 million.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated unchanged
September traffic figures due.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Tuesday's close. Chinese markets closed.
IPO
German building materials maker Xella has suspended plans for a share market flotation for now due to uncertain markets, the company said on Monday.
Also, IPO candidate Steilmann aims to use proceeds from its share sale to buy the rest of Adler Modemaerkte, its Chief Executive Michele Puller told daily Boersen-Zeitung.
IMTECH
A majority of insolvent Imtech Deutschland is to be bought by the Bremen-based Zech Group, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing industry sources.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in August due mainly to weaker demand from non-euro zone countries plus the effect of holidays, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)
