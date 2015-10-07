FRANKFURT Oct 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said in an interview with a German newspaper that the company would launch a recall for cars affected by its diesel emissions crisis in January and complete the fix by the end of next year.

Separately, Wednesday is the deadline for Volkswagen to tell German authorities what its plan for refitting diesel cars is.

Also, sources have said Volkswagen's supervisory board will meet on Wednesday to appoint CFO Hans Dieter Poetsch as Chairman of the 20-member panel and discuss the latest findings of VW's internal investigation.

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Oil and gas unit Wintershall does not expect oil prices to rise above $100 a barrel in the coming years, its chief executive Mario Mehren told the German edition of Russia Beyond the Headlines. "We currently expect an oil price between $60 and $70 a barrel," he said.

E.ON

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne fund has emerged as the frontrunner for the acquisition of E.ON's Norwegian North Sea assets, three industry and banking sources said on Tuesday.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus on Tuesday called off talks with Bombardier over propping up the troubled CSeries jet, leaving the Canadian plane maker facing dwindling options to keep alive its dream of competing in the aerospace big league.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 10 percent lower

The German steel distributor said on Tuesday it would not meet its third-quarter target, citing poor market conditions due to prices falling further and weak demand for steel and metal products.

ALSTRIA OFFICE, DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

Alstria Office indicated 0.3 percent higher

No indication available for DO Deutsche Office

Alstria Office due to publish final acceptance rate in takeover offer for DO Deutsche Office.

Separately, Deutsche Boerse said it was adjusting the free float of DO Deutsche Office to 29 percent from 39.46 percent, effective Oct. 9.

CHORUS CLEAN ENERGY

No indication available

Market debut due in Frankfurt.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

The German renewable energy association expects the green energy surcharge to rise to a record 6.39 cents in 2016, from 6.17 cents this year, Handelsblatt daily reported.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - HSBC raises the stock to "buy" from "hold"

RWE - Investec raises to "hold" from "sell", cuts target price to 11 euros from 19 euros

THYSSENKRUPP - Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral", cuts target price to 24 euros from 26 euros

VOLKSWAGEN - Berenberg reinstates with "buy", price target 150 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Wednesday's close, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output fell in August at its fastest pace in a year, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the economy may be losing momentum in the third quarter.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)