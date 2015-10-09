FRANKFURT Oct 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Billionaire bond investor Bill Gross sued his former employer Pacific Investment Management Co and its parent Allianz for $200 million, saying a greedy "cabal" of executives drove him out of the bond fund giant he helped found because they wanted his huge bonus for themselves.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

JP Morgan is one of several banks in talks to buy a credit default swap portfolio from Deutsche Bank valued at more than $250 billion, Business Insider reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Separately, a former senior trader at Deutsche Bank pleaded guilty on Thursday to engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations involving various banks, the U.S. Justice Department said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

September traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promoted Germany's submarines during her visit to India and there is a good chance that ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems could win a deal, Focus magazine reported, citing government sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Volkswagen's U.S. chief executive told lawmakers on Thursday that cheating on emissions with the use of software in diesel cars was not a corporate decision, but something that "individuals did."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said VW is expected next week to provide U.S. and California regulators with a preliminary attempt at a software fix for the defeat devices it installed in 2012-2014 Passats.

Separately, the Australian unit of VW said it will conduct a voluntary recall of vehicles fitted with devices designed to mask the level of emissions, as it increased the estimated number of affected cars to nearly 100,000.

Also, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, NDR and WDR jointly reported that VW would create a management post overseeing legal matters and compliance.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The microchip equipment maker aims to continue its push to diversify beyond chips for light-emitting diodes (LED) to return to profit and eyes a gross margin of 30-35 percent, its Chief Executive Martin Goetzeler told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Investors day.

SCHAEFFLER

No indication available

Shares are to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The car parts maker set the issue price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 12.50 euros per share on Thursday.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF OCT. 13

SDAX

IN: ADO PROPERTIES

OUT: DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at Friday's close. Shanghai stocks +1 pct at 0612 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

