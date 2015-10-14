FRANKFURT Oct 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VONOVIA

Vonovia - no indication available

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 3.1 percent higher

LEG - no indication available

Vonovia said it would make a takeover offer for peer Deutsche Wohnen, offering seven of its shares and 83.14 euros in cash for every 11 Deutsche Wohnen shares and seeking to scupper Deutsche Wohnen's planned takeover of LEG Immobilien.

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Women implanted with Bayer's Essure permanent contraception device were more than 10 times more likely to require post-procedure surgery than those who underwent laparoscopic sterilisation, a study published on Tuesday found.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reports a 6.4 percent fall in revenue and profit declines in three of its four main businesses, underscoring how weak trading markets and low interest rates have hurt banks in recent months.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

U.S. regulators have not determined the legality of a new emission-control device on Volkswagen's 2016 diesel models, a top official said on Tuesday.

The company's Porsche AG unit said late on Tuesday that Klaus Zellmer would take over as President and Chief Executive of Porsche Cars North America effective Nov. 1, 2015, replacing Detlev von Platen.

Federal Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks is calling for stricter emissions guidelines, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a position paper. Hendricks is also demanding a bonus for buyers of electric cars, according to the paper.

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The engineering service group will not manage to present a new strategy at its capital markets day on Thursday, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday. "We aren't there yet," the paper quoted a board member as saying.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Investors' day due in Frankfurt.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 14.8 percent lower

The company slashed its 2015 profit margin forecast for the second time this year and said it would intensify savings efforts, citing weak business in China and the United States as well as writedowns during the third quarter.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 4.1 percent lower

The company said on Tuesday it had raised its outlook for this year's operating margin on the back of a 11 percent rise in third-quarter profits.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - UBS cuts to "Sell" from "Neutral"

LINDE - UBS cuts to "Sell" from "Neutral"

SAP - HSBC raises to "Buy" from "Hold" with price target of 75 eur

THYSSENKRUPP - Berenberg starts coverage with "Buy" and price target of 26 eur

KLOECKNER - Berenberg re-initiates with "Sell" and price target of 7 eur

SALZGITTER - Berenberg starts coverage with "Buy" and price target of 40 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.9 pct at Wednesday's close, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct .

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)