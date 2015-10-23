FRANKFURT Oct 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is buying Israel-based peer Nephromor for about 350 million shekels ($90.23 million), German business paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing industry sources.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt will travel to Washington on Monday to discuss the Volkswagen emissions scandal with Anthony Foxx, his U.S. counterpart, among others, two German transport ministry sources said.

Separately, the carmaker plans to gradually switch to CO2 as a coolant, following a move announced by peer Daimler earlier this week, Frankfurter Rundschau reported on Friday.

GRAMMER

Indicated 1.0 pct higher

Grammer said it has agreed to buy automotive supplier Reum group for an undisclosed sum to expand its offering of products especially for centre consoles.

HORNBACH HOLDING

No indication available

The DIY chain owner said family trust Hornbach Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH was to place 1 million shares, or about 6.25 percent of capital, in Hornbach Holding in an accelerated bookbuilding.

PUMA

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The company's third-quarter sales rose 3.9 percent like-for-like, parent Kering said on Thursday, adding the unit's sales growth was on track.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +2.1 pct at Friday's close, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct. Time: 0614 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.6 vs 52.3, services PMI at 53.9 vs 54.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 3.8826 shekels) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)