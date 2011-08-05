FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 3.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0622 GMT):

EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS

Leaders from European powerhouses Germany and France will hold talks on Friday after a global market rout signalled fear Europe's debt crisis is spinning out of control and a U.S. recovery is stalling. [ID:nN1E77325Z]

ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE)

Trading 4.7 percent down in Frankfurt (ALVG.F)

Europe's biggest insurer missed expectations with a 8.2 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, hurt by a writedown on Greek government debt. [ID:nLDE77319Q]

RWE (RWEG.DE)

Trading 2.7 percent down in Frankfurt (RWEG.F)

Parts of the German cities and municipalities which control 25 percent of RWE's shareholder base favour Rolf Martin Schmitz as successor to CEO Juergen Grossmann, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing unnamed sources. The faction could pose an obstacle to appointing Peter Terium as CEO, the paper said.

AIR BERLIN (AB1.DE)

Indicated down 2.1 percent

Germany's second biggest airline said it transported 3.81 million passenger in July, 2.9 percent more than a year earlier. [ID: nF9E7I501P]

SOLAR COMPANIES

SolarWorld SWVG.DE indicated down 13 percent lower

SMA Solar (S92G.DE) indicated 4.4 percent lower

Phoenix Solar (PS4G.DE) indicated 3.7 percent lower

Q-Cells QCEG.DE indicated down 7.1 percent lower

Peer First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) posted lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its 2011 forecast as slack demand in Europe hit prices for its thin-film panels. [ID:nN1E7731SS]

ANALYSTS VIEWS

HOCHTIEF (HOTG.DE) - HSBC cut the shares to "neutral" from "overweight" and lowerd its price target for the shares to 57 euros from 75 euros, traders said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones .DJI -4.3 pct, S&P 500 .SPX -4.8 pct, Nasdaq .IXIC -5.1 pct at Thursday's close. [ID:nN1E7731YT]

Nikkei .N225 -3.7 pct at Friday's close. [ID:nL3E7J510E]

GERMANY ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial output for June due ar 1000 GMT. Seen up 0.1 percent on a monthly basis compared to a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month. ECONDE G7TODAY

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)