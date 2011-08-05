FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI
looked set to open 3.7 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0622 GMT):
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Leaders from European powerhouses Germany and France will
hold talks on Friday after a global market rout signalled fear
Europe's debt crisis is spinning out of control and a U.S.
recovery is stalling. [ID:nN1E77325Z]
ALLIANZ (ALVG.DE)
Trading 4.7 percent down in Frankfurt (ALVG.F)
Europe's biggest insurer missed expectations with a 8.2
percent drop in net profit in the second quarter, hurt by a
writedown on Greek government debt. [ID:nLDE77319Q]
RWE (RWEG.DE)
Trading 2.7 percent down in Frankfurt (RWEG.F)
Parts of the German cities and municipalities which control
25 percent of RWE's shareholder base favour Rolf Martin Schmitz
as successor to CEO Juergen Grossmann, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
said, citing unnamed sources. The faction could pose an obstacle
to appointing Peter Terium as CEO, the paper said.
AIR BERLIN (AB1.DE)
Indicated down 2.1 percent
Germany's second biggest airline said it transported 3.81
million passenger in July, 2.9 percent more than a year earlier.
[ID: nF9E7I501P]
SOLAR COMPANIES
SolarWorld SWVG.DE indicated down 13 percent lower
SMA Solar (S92G.DE) indicated 4.4 percent lower
Phoenix Solar (PS4G.DE) indicated 3.7 percent lower
Q-Cells QCEG.DE indicated down 7.1 percent lower
Peer First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) posted lower-than-expected
quarterly profit and cut its 2011 forecast as slack demand in
Europe hit prices for its thin-film panels. [ID:nN1E7731SS]
ANALYSTS VIEWS
HOCHTIEF (HOTG.DE) - HSBC cut the shares to "neutral" from
"overweight" and lowerd its price target for the shares to 57
euros from 75 euros, traders said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones .DJI -4.3 pct, S&P 500 .SPX -4.8 pct, Nasdaq
.IXIC -5.1 pct at Thursday's close. [ID:nN1E7731YT]
Nikkei .N225 -3.7 pct at Friday's close. [ID:nL3E7J510E]
GERMANY ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial output for June due ar 1000 GMT. Seen up 0.1
percent on a monthly basis compared to a 1.2 percent rise in the
previous month. ECONDE G7TODAY
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)