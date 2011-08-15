FRANKFURT Aug 15 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 6000 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 6000 GMT):
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The group is looking for a buyer for the unit's 12,000 km
gas transport network and will reduce its loss-making gas
trading activities, Financial Times Deutschland said, citing
sources close to the company. [ID:nLDE77E02L]
The head of the German utility told a magazine his company
would welcome any talks on possible cooperations, even regarding
deals with Russian peer Gazprom (GAZP.MM). [ID:nLDE77D02F]
MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The reinsurer expects to post a significant profit for the
full-year 2011, providing no further major disasters strike the
market, the group's Chief Financial Officer told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. [ID:nLDE77D034]
HOCHTIEF (HOTG.DE)
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The German construction company's Australian Leighton
LEI.AX unit slid into the red for 2011 as foreshadowed, hit by
problems on its two biggest projects, and stuck to its profit
guidance for the 2012 financial year. [ID: nL3E7JB1VE]
PRAKTIKER PRAG.DE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Restructuring expert Thomas Fox is due to be named as new
Chief Executive of the German DIY store on Monday, two people
close to the deal told Reuters on Friday. [ID:nLDE77B0Q1]
RENEWABLES:
SOLARWORLD SWVG.DE indicated 0.7 percent higher
SMA SOLAR (S92G.DE) indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q-CELLS QCEG.DE indicated 0.3 percent higher
Suntech Power Holdings STP.N, the world's largest solar
cell maker wants to sell more solar modules in Germany this year
than it did in 2011, Europe chief Jerry Stokes told Handelsblatt
daily according to a prerelease of its Monday edition.
GFK (GFKG.DE)
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Q2 results. The market researcher posted second-quarter
adjusted operating profit of 53.5 million euros and confirmed
its outlook for the year. Poll: [ID:nLDE777150]
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones .DJI +1.13 pct, S&P 500 .SPX +0.53 pct, Nasdaq
.IXIC +0.61 pct at Friday's close. [ID:nN1E77B1NV]
Nikkei .N225 +1.4 pct at Monday's close. [ID:nL3E7JF060]
EVONIK [EVON.UL]
The unlisted chemicals maker wants to sell the majority of
its real estate business's apartments. [ID:nLDE77D03T]
(Reporting by Josie Cox and Harro ten Wolde)