FRANKFURT Aug 15 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 6000 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 6000 GMT):

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The group is looking for a buyer for the unit's 12,000 km gas transport network and will reduce its loss-making gas trading activities, Financial Times Deutschland said, citing sources close to the company. [ID:nLDE77E02L]

The head of the German utility told a magazine his company would welcome any talks on possible cooperations, even regarding deals with Russian peer Gazprom (GAZP.MM). [ID:nLDE77D02F]

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The reinsurer expects to post a significant profit for the full-year 2011, providing no further major disasters strike the market, the group's Chief Financial Officer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. [ID:nLDE77D034]

HOCHTIEF (HOTG.DE)

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The German construction company's Australian Leighton LEI.AX unit slid into the red for 2011 as foreshadowed, hit by problems on its two biggest projects, and stuck to its profit guidance for the 2012 financial year. [ID: nL3E7JB1VE]

PRAKTIKER PRAG.DE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Restructuring expert Thomas Fox is due to be named as new Chief Executive of the German DIY store on Monday, two people close to the deal told Reuters on Friday. [ID:nLDE77B0Q1]

RENEWABLES:

SOLARWORLD SWVG.DE indicated 0.7 percent higher

SMA SOLAR (S92G.DE) indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q-CELLS QCEG.DE indicated 0.3 percent higher

Suntech Power Holdings STP.N, the world's largest solar cell maker wants to sell more solar modules in Germany this year than it did in 2011, Europe chief Jerry Stokes told Handelsblatt daily according to a prerelease of its Monday edition.

GFK (GFKG.DE)

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Q2 results. The market researcher posted second-quarter adjusted operating profit of 53.5 million euros and confirmed its outlook for the year. Poll: [ID:nLDE777150]

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones .DJI +1.13 pct, S&P 500 .SPX +0.53 pct, Nasdaq .IXIC +0.61 pct at Friday's close. [ID:nN1E77B1NV]

Nikkei .N225 +1.4 pct at Monday's close. [ID:nL3E7JF060]

EVONIK [EVON.UL]

The unlisted chemicals maker wants to sell the majority of its real estate business's apartments. [ID:nLDE77D03T]

(Reporting by Josie Cox and Harro ten Wolde)