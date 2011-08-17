(Adds Deutsche Boerse)

FRANKFURT - Aug 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0647 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0611 GMT):

DEBT CRISIS

France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans Tuesday for closer euro zone integration on Tuesday but they disappointed investors by declaring that any thoughts of common euro bond issuance would have to wait.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1Gn.DE)

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel late on Tuesday announced a plan to tax financial transactions.

HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The German detergent and glue maker sees half of its total revenue coming from emerging markets by 2015 because economic growth in the euro zone is expected to be subdued in coming years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company plans to divest majority stakes in German regional utilities kevag, Suewag, and VSE to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion), German daily Rhein-Zeitung reported, citing sources.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German construction group reported second-quarter earnings before tax (EBT) of 10.2 million euros, compared with a forecast for a pretax loss of 7.46 million euros. Poll:

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

($1=.7099 Euro)