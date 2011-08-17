(Adds Deutsche Boerse)
DEBT CRISIS
France and Germany unveiled far-reaching plans Tuesday for
closer euro zone integration on Tuesday but they disappointed
investors by declaring that any thoughts of common euro bond
issuance would have to wait.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1Gn.DE)
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel late on Tuesday announced a plan to tax financial
transactions.
HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE)
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The German detergent and glue maker sees half of its total
revenue coming from emerging markets by 2015 because economic
growth in the euro zone is expected to be subdued in coming
years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company plans to divest majority stakes in German
regional utilities kevag, Suewag, and VSE to raise up to 2.5
billion euros ($3.5 billion), German daily Rhein-Zeitung
reported, citing sources.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German construction group reported second-quarter
earnings before tax (EBT) of 10.2 million euros, compared with a
forecast for a pretax loss of 7.46 million euros.
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -1 pct, Nasdaq
-1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
