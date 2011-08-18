FRANKFURT Aug 18 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

The German lender's Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Wednesday the bank's new co-CEO leadership structure would be a challenge but would prove to be a success in the long run. [ID: nN1E77G1WL]

Related news [DBKGn.DE-E]

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND KD8Gn.DE

Q1 2011/2012 results. Kabel Deutschland is expected to report a 9.1-percent gain in adjusted first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 192 million euros ($270.5 million). Poll: [ID:nLDE77F08G]

Related news [KD8Gn.DE-E]

AIR BERLIN (AB1.DE)

Final Q2 results. The German low cost carrier last week reported a widened second-quarter loss due to a tax on air travel introduced in Germany at the start of this year and forecast it may not be profitable on an operating basis in 2011. [ID:nLDE77A14Q]

Related news [AB1.DE-E]

SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS:

Centrotherm CTNG.DE, 0.50 euros/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones .DJI unchanged, S&P 500 .SPX +0.1 pct, Nasdaq .IXIC -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close. [ID:nN1E77G1S1]

Nikkei .N225 -1.1 pct at 0445 GMT. [ID:nL3E7JI08T]

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH [WATCH/EU]

DIARIES [DE/DIA] [WEU/EQUITY]

REUTERS TOP NEWS [TOP/NEWS]

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)