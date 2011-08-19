FRANKFURT Aug 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0618 GMT):

DEBT CRISIS

European Central Bank policy maker Juergen Stark dismissed the idea of common euro zone bonds as a solution to the currency bloc's debt crisis and said leaving interest rates too low for too long was risky.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks extended losses, with South Korea's benchmark shedding 5 percent on Friday on growing fears the U.S. economy was sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced short-term funding strains, raising fears of a systemic banking crisis on the continent.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Japanese regulators told peer Boehringer Ingelheim to issue a strong warning to physicians of potentially deadly bleeding as a result of use of its stroke prevention pill Prazaxa, the first in a promising new class of medicines.

TRADING EX-DIVIDEND:

CENTROTHERM , 0.50 euros/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -3.7 pct, S&P 500 -4.5 pct, Nasdaq -5.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -2.5 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July producer prices +0.7 pct m/m, +5.8 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.1 pct m/m and +5.3 pct y/y.

GENERAL MOTORS' OPEL UNIT

The head of German carmaker Opel plans to achieve a 5 percent return on sales by 2016, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources in the group.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)