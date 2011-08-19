UPDATE 1-Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
FRANKFURT Aug 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0618 GMT):
DEBT CRISIS
European Central Bank policy maker Juergen Stark dismissed the idea of common euro zone bonds as a solution to the currency bloc's debt crisis and said leaving interest rates too low for too long was risky.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks extended losses, with South Korea's benchmark shedding 5 percent on Friday on growing fears the U.S. economy was sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced short-term funding strains, raising fears of a systemic banking crisis on the continent.
BAYER (BAYGn.DE)
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
Japanese regulators told peer Boehringer Ingelheim to issue a strong warning to physicians of potentially deadly bleeding as a result of use of its stroke prevention pill Prazaxa, the first in a promising new class of medicines.
TRADING EX-DIVIDEND:
CENTROTHERM , 0.50 euros/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -3.7 pct, S&P 500 -4.5 pct, Nasdaq -5.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -2.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July producer prices +0.7 pct m/m, +5.8 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.1 pct m/m and +5.3 pct y/y.
GENERAL MOTORS' OPEL UNIT
The head of German carmaker Opel plans to achieve a 5 percent return on sales by 2016, Germany's manager magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources in the group.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
