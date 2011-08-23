FRANKFURT Aug 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0609 GMT):
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The bank knew in 2006 that a mortgage company it was
preparing to buy lied to the U.S. government about its
mortgages, yet went ahead with the purchase and should be held
financially responsible, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Separately, a defendant in a German court case said on
Monday the way Deutsche Bank set itself up for emissions trading
left the door open for tax evasion, while the bank said there
was no evidence of wrongdoing by its employees.
BAYER (BAYGn.DE)
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The company said the FDA granted fast-track designation to
Bayer's compound Alpharadin for the treatment of castration
resistant prostate cancer in patients with bone metastases.
E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE , ENBW
E.ON indicated 1.3 percent higher
RWE indicated 1.1 percent higher
EnBW indication not available
Two German state ministries spoke out on Monday against a
proposal to keep some of Germany's nuclear power capacity on
stand-by for reserve to balance power grids in the aftermath of
Japan's Fukushima disaster.
DEMAG CRANES D9CGn.DE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company said its Chief Financial Officer Rainer Beaujean
was to leave the management board by Nov. 30, 2011.
VTG
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The German freight and railcar rental specialist said
second-quarter net profit reached 3.1 million euros, below the
4.3 million euros estimate in a Reuters poll. Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit/BME MFG Flash PMI for August due 0728 GMT. Seen at
50.8 vs 52.0 in the previous month. Markit Service Flash PMI for
August also due. Seen at 52.0 vs 52.9 in the previous month.
ZEW economic sentiment for August due 0900 GMT. Seen -25.0
vs -15.1 in the previous month. Current conditions seen at 87.0
vs 90.6 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1=.7099 Euro)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)