FRANKFURT Aug 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0609 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The bank knew in 2006 that a mortgage company it was preparing to buy lied to the U.S. government about its mortgages, yet went ahead with the purchase and should be held financially responsible, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Separately, a defendant in a German court case said on Monday the way Deutsche Bank set itself up for emissions trading left the door open for tax evasion, while the bank said there was no evidence of wrongdoing by its employees.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company said the FDA granted fast-track designation to Bayer's compound Alpharadin for the treatment of castration resistant prostate cancer in patients with bone metastases.

E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE , ENBW

E.ON indicated 1.3 percent higher

RWE indicated 1.1 percent higher

EnBW indication not available

Two German state ministries spoke out on Monday against a proposal to keep some of Germany's nuclear power capacity on stand-by for reserve to balance power grids in the aftermath of Japan's Fukushima disaster.

DEMAG CRANES D9CGn.DE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said its Chief Financial Officer Rainer Beaujean was to leave the management board by Nov. 30, 2011.

VTG

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The German freight and railcar rental specialist said second-quarter net profit reached 3.1 million euros, below the 4.3 million euros estimate in a Reuters poll. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit/BME MFG Flash PMI for August due 0728 GMT. Seen at 50.8 vs 52.0 in the previous month. Markit Service Flash PMI for August also due. Seen at 52.0 vs 52.9 in the previous month.

ZEW economic sentiment for August due 0900 GMT. Seen -25.0 vs -15.1 in the previous month. Current conditions seen at 87.0 vs 90.6 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)