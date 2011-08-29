FRANKFURT Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.9 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The euro zone crisis is not hurting Volkwagen's business and order books at Europe's biggest carmaker are nice and full, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told Bild newspaper.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE (DB1Gn.DE) DB1Gne.DE

Indicated 2 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse has won a key outsourcing deal with Australian exchange ASX , giving the German group a boost in the battle between the world's top exchanges to supply emerging stock markets.

METRO

Indicated 1 percent higher

Shareholder Haniel is considering the sale of the German group's consumer electronics unit MediaMarkt-Saturn, possibly to minority investor Erich Kellerhals, Der Spiegel magazine reported citing sources.

The situation should become clearer at a shareholder meeting in Ingolstadt on Monday, the magazine said.

ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The world's second largest sports clothing company expects to make around 650 million euros ($933 million) net profit this year, its chief financial officer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Adidas said at its interim results earlier this month that it expected a 15 percent rise in net profit, which would equate to between 648 and 652 million euros.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The group said it had not been cutting jobs at its U.S. arm T-Mobile USA in anticipation of the unit's sale to AT&T , as reported by Focus Online.

HENKEL (HNKG_p.DE)

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

China should become the second-biggest market for detergent and glue maker Henkel by 2015 according to the company's chief executive in WirtschaftsWoche.

CONERGY CGYGk.DE

No indication

The troubled solar company plans job cuts and restructuring measures according to a sources-based report in Handelsblatt.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF (BASFn.DE) - ING cuts price target to 50 euros from 68 euros, keeps "hold".

BAYER (BAYGn.DE) - Exane cuts price target to 54 euros, keeps "neutral", accoring to traders.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August inflation due seen st -0.1 pct m/m from +0.4 pct in July and +2.3 pct y/y from +2.4 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

