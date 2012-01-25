BERLIN Jan 25 Excerpts from Hitler's Mein
Kampf will be wiped from a magazine supplement due to go on sale
in Germany on Thursday following the threat of legal action from
the state of Bavaria, the publishers of the magazine said on
Wednesday.
Passages from the Nazi dictator's work were to appear
alongside critical analysis as a supplement to the historical
magazine 'Zeitungszeugen', which reprints annotated pages from
Nazi newspapers of the 1920s and 1930s.
The Bavarian state finance ministry in southern Germany,
which owns the copyright to "Mein Kampf", said last week that
publishing the extracts in the supplement would breach copyright
law and that they were looking into legal action.
Now only the accompanying commentary to the text will be
legible, to 'prevent escalation', British publisher Peter McGee
said in a letter to readers, adding he wanted to make sure
police do not confiscate copies of the supplement from kiosks.
"In tomorrow's supplement of Zeitungszeugen, under the title
of 'The Unreadable Book', only the analytical passages will be
readable...we have blotted out the passages taken from "Mein
Kampf," McGee said.
The autobiographical work, which outlines the Nazi doctrine
of Aryan supremacy, is difficult to obtain in Germany due to
strict publishing laws.
The plans to publish parts of the text, still a taboo in
Germany more than 85 years after the book was written, met
criticism last week from some Jewish communities.
"Holocaust survivors are appalled at the insensitivity and
crass commercialism that would motivate the publication of
Hitler's hate-filled book in the historic cradle of the Nazi
terror regime," Elan Steinberg, of the American Gathering of
Holocaust Survivors and their Descendants, said in a statement
last week.
McGee said the intention of the supplement was to educate
people about Hitler's crude ideas and demask the text.
The dissemination of Nazi ideology for non-educational
purposes has been outlawed in Germany since the end of World War
Two. Swastikas and the stiff-armed Nazi salute are also banned.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul Casciato)