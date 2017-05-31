BERLIN May 31 Germany feels Frankfurt is
entitled to host the European Banking Authority after it leaves
London as part of Britain's EU withdrawal, because it is already
a serious financial centre, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday.
"(We feel) predestined to host the European banking
supervisor because with Frankfurt, we already have a proper
centre," Merkel told a banking conference in Berlin.
Merkel repeated that her priority in Brexit negotiations was
to achieve certainty for EU citizens stranded in Britain and
Britons in the EU after Brexit, stressing that Britain's
withdrawal process would be "endlessly complex".
She reiterated that Germany wanted Britain to remain a close
ally after Brexit, but leaving the European Union would have its
price.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing
by Michael Nienaber)