BERLIN May 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that finishing off planned regulations for
international financial markets was getting increasingly
difficult, although much had so far been achieved.
"Internationally, a lot has happened... but it is
increasingly difficult to get regulations agreed," Merkel said
at a banking event in Berlin. "We have done 80 percent but the
last 20 percent is difficult."
She reiterated that no political attempts must be made to
influence banks' stress tests as that could damage the European
Central Bank's reputation as a supervisory body and that Germany
would continue to push the G20 group of nations to agree on
better regulations for the shadow banking sector.
Merkel also said Germany would need a second reform of
renewable energy subsidies to legislate for the period from
2017.
