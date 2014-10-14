BERLIN Oct 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Tuesday rejected calls for Berlin to ditch its plans for a
balanced budget next year and to instead invest more in order to
shore up the faltering German and euro zone economies.
Germany has come under increasing pressure internationally
to shift its economic course, which targets a "schwarze Null" -
a federal budget in 2015 that is in the black.
"Germany's stance is important. If we stray from our path
then that gives grounds for others to do the same," she told
fellow Christian Democrats (CDU), according to participants at a
party meeting.
"We are in a phase again where our pledges in Europe have to
hold weight," Merkel said.
The chancellor warned against exaggerating a debate over
slowing economic momentum in Germany, noting the situation was
very different from 2009 -- the midst of the global financial
crisis -- when Germany's economy declined 4.7 percent.
Germany's leading politicians including Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel have all
refused to abandon the goal of their right-left "Grand
Coalition" to balance the budget for the first time since 1969.
Even if Berlin were to borrow to modernise its roads and
railways, broadband networks and energy grids, that would not
create more growth in weak euro zone countries, Gabriel says.
Germany has been criticised by economic organisations such
as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for failing to use
its large current account surplus and budgetary room for
manoeuvre to invest in its creaking infrastructure.
Germany on Tuesday slashed its official growth forecasts to
1.2 percent for 2014 from a previous 1.8 percent, and to 1.3
percent in 2015 from 2.0 percent, blaming crises abroad, notably
with Russia, and moderate global growth.
