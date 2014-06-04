BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma says Ankleshwar plant gets EIR issued by USFDA
* Says Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) issued by the FDA Source text:
BERLIN, June 4 Germany's top public prosecutor has decided to investigate the bugging of Angela Merkel's mobile phone in the light of revelations that the U.S. National Security Agency had spied on the chancellor, sources said on Wednesday.
Attorney General Harald Range told the legal affairs committee of parliament's lower house that legal proceedings would be opened against "Unknown" for espionage, three people who took part in the meeting said.
Range will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Says Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) issued by the FDA Source text:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.