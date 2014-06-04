BERLIN, June 4 Germany's top public prosecutor has decided to investigate the bugging of Angela Merkel's mobile phone in the light of revelations that the U.S. National Security Agency had spied on the chancellor, sources said on Wednesday.

Attorney General Harald Range told the legal affairs committee of parliament's lower house that legal proceedings would be opened against "Unknown" for espionage, three people who took part in the meeting said.

Range will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT.

