BERLIN, June 29 Chancellor Angela Merkel told
German lawmakers on Friday proposals to give the European
Central Bank (ECB) new supervisory powers for banks in the euro
zone would be ready by the end of the year.
"It's not going to happen in a single day and not in two
weeks either. It's a longer process, a proposal for that should
be ready by the end of the year," Merkel told the lower house
Bundestag.
She was speaking after attending a two-day EU summit in
Brussels which agreed the bigger role for the ECB along with
other measures aimed at overcoming the euro zone debt crisis.
Merkel also urged lawmakers to back the euro zone's
permanent new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism
(ESM), and a new fiscal compact enshrining tougher budget rules
in a vote due to take place in both the Bundestag and the upper
house Bundesrat on Friday evening.
"Today Germany, with the approval of the fiscal pact and the
ESM by all parties in both houses of parliament, will send an
important signal, a signal of unity and of determination, a
signal that we are overcoming the European debt crisis in a
sustainable way," Merkel said.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Elisa Oddone, writing by
Gareth Jones)