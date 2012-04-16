BERLIN, April 16 An online auction for German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's first West German car was stopped on
Monday after online auction company Ebay said bogus bidders
drove up its price to 130,000 euros ($170,000).
Merkel bought the car, a white 1990 model Volkswagen Golf,
in 1990 about a month before German reunification on Oct. 3,
1990. The simple three-door Golf car was registered in her name
until 1995.
The seller, an anonymous Berlin resident, advertised the
vehicle on eBay as "our Chancellor Merkel"s historic VW Golf"
along with a copy of the car's registration papers and
photographs of it parked in front of the chancellor's office in
central Berlin.
"We noticed that all the offers had come from fake bidders,"
an Ebay spokeswoman said. "In order to protect the seller, and
with his agreement, we decided to stop the auction."
"The auction will now take place again over the weekend.
However, this time, we will follow another procedure that
restricts the offers to cut out fake bidders."
Like most East Germans, Merkel had placed an order for a
Trabant, the standard car in Communist East Germany. But she
never received the car and like many of her compatriots bought
West German cars soon after the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.
Nowadays Merkel rides around in an armoured Audi but her
husband Joachim Sauer still drives a Volkswagen, German magazine
Spiegel said in its online edition.
In a similar auction in 2005, a U.S. bidder paid nearly
$250,000 for a 21-year-old gray 1990 Volkswagen Golf that once
belonged to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who later became Pope
Benedict.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Oddone, writing by Gareth Jones, editing by
Paul Casciato)