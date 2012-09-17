BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday that she hoped to have agreed by the end of the
year a process towards closer political co-ordination and
greater accountability within the euro zone.
"There are further steps we must take. As this crisis must
be solved largely politically we need to do what we didn't do
sufficiently when the euro was introduced, namely have more
co-ordination and more accountability," she told a news
conference.
She added the euro zone needed mechanisms to help countries
that are not competitive enough.