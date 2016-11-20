MUNICH, Germany Nov 20 The head of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative allies in Bavaria
welcomed her decision on Sunday to run for a fourth term in next
year's election.
"We now want the trust of the population for another four
years and therefore it is good that we have clarity," said Horst
Seehofer on his way into a meeting of his Christian Social Union
(CSU) in Munich.
The CSU and Christian Democrats (CDU), which form a bloc in
the German parliament, have been at odds over Merkel's open-door
migrant policy.
