BERLIN, Sept 17 Germany is not only focused on
reducing debt and deficits but is also trying to boost domestic
consumption to help tackle the euro crisis, Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Monday.
Merkel's ruling centre-right coalition has come under fire
from some countries in Europe for putting a heavy emphasis on
austerity measures to reduce the euro zone's debt load at a time
of economic slowdown.
"Germany is conducting a policy which is not only aimed at
saving money. It is also trying to stimulate consumption at
home," Merkel told a news conference.
She added that it was important to reduce debt because
investors feared they might not get their money back.