BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday her government was studying a planned merger
between Franco-German aerospace and defence group EADS
and Britain's BAE Systems and would give its answer
"within the deadlines".
The two companies are lobbying relevant governments to allow
the formation of the world's biggest aerospace and defence
company.
"We are discussing and evaluating the EADS-BAE merger plans
and we are in discussions with others on this. We will give an
answer within the deadlines," Merkel told a news conference.
The Financial Times Deutschland newspaper, citing industry
sources, said on Sunday EADS was ready to offer Germany a veto
right and job guarantees in its bid to gain Berlin's approval
for the merger.