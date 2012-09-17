BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said politicians had no business deciding how much debt the
European Central Bank should buy on the secondary market as part
of its plans to tackle the euro zone crisis.
"It is not for us (politicians) to set the limits (of ECB
interventions)... That is the domain of the ECB," Merkel told a
news conference on Monday.
She said Germany's contribution to the euro zone's permanent
new bailout fund, the ESM, totalling 190 billion euros, was not
linked to the bond-buying programme, contradicting comments by a
senior lawmaker from her ruling centre-right coalition
suggesting that debt bought by the ECB was part of the total.
Merkel also said it was unlikely that a planned new
pan-European bank supervisory body could be created by January
1, 2013, adding that direct ESM aid to euro zone banks could
only come after the new body was functioning.