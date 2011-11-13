Berlin Nov 13 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Sunday repeated her call for euro zone states to give
more powers to Brussels and push towards fiscal and political
union.
Speaking in an interview with Germany's ZDF television
Merkel said: "We want to keep the euro, along with all the other
states that have it. But that requires a fundamental change of
our policy and 'more Europe'."
"We will have to give up powers to Brussels, for example the
right to intervene, if countries do not stick to the stability
and growth pact," she added.
Speaking ahead of a conference for her Christian Democrat
party, Merkel said: "Step by step we want more Europe. That
means the European Union and the euro zone will grow together,
otherwise people won't believe that we really want to overcome
our problems."
"We must recreate the currency and economic union created by
the founders of the euro. We must perfect this, turn this into a
fiscal union and then a political union. The crisis has taught
us this, it will take a lot of effort."
