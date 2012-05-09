BRIEF-Harvest Operations successfully refinanced $1 bln
* Successfully refinanced $1.0 billion through closing of a new term loan and restructuring of an existing credit facility
BERLIN May 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed on Wednesday that the euro zone must stick to previously agreed reforms on budget discipline.
Merkel is facing increased calls in the crisis-stricken euro zone to ease up on tough fiscal measures that have deepened a recession in peripheral countries such as Greece and to make reviving economic growth a bigger political priority.
"We both concur that in the euro zone we must stick to the programmes and the rules that have been agreed," Merkel told a joint news conference with Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa.
Echoing Merkel's tough line, Jansa said: "There is no 'either-or' when it comes to stability or economic growth. ... Such growth should not lead to higher public debts, which would not be good for future generations."
Slovenia is a member of the euro zone.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones; editing by Noah Barkin)
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017