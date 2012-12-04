* Merkel worried about lack of progress on regulation
* German leader tells party steps to rein in banks needed
* Merkel warns against complacency on euro crisis
By Noah Barkin
HANOVER, Germany, Dec 4 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel warned on Tuesday against complacency in combatting the
euro zone debt crisis and expressed concern about a lack of
progress in reining in banker excesses and regulating financial
markets.
Speaking to over 900 delegates from her Christian Democrats
(CDU) at a party congress in Hanover, Merkel said there was
still much work to do to meet a goal, set by major powers after
the global financial crisis of 2008/9, to regulate all financial
products, centres and actors.
"I have to say that I am truly worried about my goal to
develop a common approach towards the financial sector,
especially the regulation of banks, shadow banking and financial
markets," Merkel said.
She urged better supervision of banks and hedge funds,
vowing to press the issue within the Group of 20 (G20), where
countries like the United States and Britain have been reluctant
to follow her lead out of fear they would hurt their own
financial centres.
On Europe too, Merkel said more steps were needed. At the
CDU's previous congress in the eastern city of Leipzig a year
ago, the euro crisis was at a peak and delegates spoke of little
else.
But pressure on stricken euro countries like Spain has eased
since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi unveiled a
new bond-buying programme in September designed to support
vulnerable states.
Greece also dodged a bullet last week when European finance
ministers agreed to ease the terms of its aid package, although
before funds can flow to Athens, it is crucial that a plan for
it to buy back its own debt from private bond holders succeeds.
"I could take it easy and say the worst is over. But I am
telling you today that we must be cautious," Merkel said.
"This crisis can't be solved overnight because it didn't
happen overnight. It will be a long, tough process," she added.
"Even if we've accomplished more in Europe in the last three
years than we have in many others, we cannot ease off now. I
don't just want the euro to survive. I want the euro to come out
of the crisis stronger than it went in."