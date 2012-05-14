(Attaches to repeated set of snaps)
BERLIN May 14 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Monday her party's defeat in an election in Germany's most
populous state this weekend was a bitter setback but would not
alter her view that fiscal rigour was the only way for Europe to
achieve sustainable growth.
Calling the historic setback in North Rhine-Westphalia's
state election on Sunday "bitter", Merkel added: "It does not
affect the work we have to do in Europe."
"There is no contradiction between solid budget policy and
growth," said Merkel, who is resisting pressure in Europe for
more expansive policies to foment growth and jobs instead of the
painful reforms required of euro zone states receiving bailouts.
