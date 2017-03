COLOGNE, Germany Dec 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a congress of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) on Tuesday that respect of European fiscal rules was vital for restoring confidence in the bloc.

"Europe's financial and debt crisis has been brought under control but we have not overcome it completely," Merkel said.

"It is about trust. Germany is not being over-sensitive when it talks about stability." (Writing by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers)