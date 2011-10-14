(Recasts with new quotes, background)

BERLIN, Oct 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel hit back at critics of her euro zone policy on Friday, saying it was unacceptable for them to demand bolder action to combat the debt crisis while at the same time resisting steps to rein in financial markets.

Merkel told a conference organised by German union IG Metall in the southern city of Karlsruhe that Group of 20 nations had failed to deliver on their promise to leave no financial product, actor or market unregulated.

She said she would push at a G20 summit in France early next month for steps to get a grip on the problem of "too-big-to-fail" banks and unregulated "shadow banking" activities.

In comments that appeared aimed at the United States and Britain, Merkel also criticised countries outside the 17-nation currency zone for refusing to go along with proposals for a tax on financial transactions.

"It can't be that those outside the euro zone, who have pressed us time and again to take comprehensive action on the debt crisis, are at the same time working together to resist the introduction of a financial transaction tax," Merkel said.

"I don't think this is acceptable. We must ensure that financial market actors share in the costs of fighting the crisis. I will push for this until it happens, at least in Europe, even better worldwide."

Washington and London have resisted the tax, prompting Germany to consider pressing ahead with it in the euro zone.

Both U.S. President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron have pressed the euro zone to take bolder steps to fight the debt crisis, and in indirect digs at Merkel suggested that stronger leadership is needed in the single currency bloc.

Cameron said earlier this week that the euro zone's anti-crisis measures had until now been "a bit too little, a bit too late" and called for a "big bazooka" approach.

NO MIRACLE SOLUTION

Countries outside the bloc are pressing to make the euro zone's debt woes a central theme of the Nov. 3-4 G20 summit in Cannes to be hosted by French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

But Merkel said financial market regulation should be the focus of the summit, which was being prepared by G20 finance ministers in Paris on Friday.

"We have yet to come up with answers to two key questions within the G20 and we will talk about these again in France in November," she said. "First, how can we prevent the spread of less regulated financial market areas ... Second how do we handle big systemic banks."

Merkel also rejected the idea that a "big bang" solution could solve Europe's debt crisis, repeating her objections to joint euro zone bond issuance.

She said the bloc's debt and competitiveness problems had built up over many years and could not be solved in one fell swoop.

"Euro bonds are not a miracle solution," she said. "They would not help us under the current conditions."

Merkel and Sarkozy have promised to come up with a comprehensive plan for solving the two-year old crisis by the end of the month, but Germany has played down the prospects for radical new steps. (Writing by Noah Barkin and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Catherine Evans)