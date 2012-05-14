UPDATE 2-Greece, lenders agree to work out new reforms to unblock aid
* Once reforms agreed, IMF to make new debt sustainability report
BERLIN May 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it would be best for Greece to remain in the euro zone, and that European leaders must do everything possible to help the country back to economic growth.
European solidarity with Greece would cease if Greece decided to renege on the terms of its agreements, she said, adding: "I don't expect this to happen".
(Reporting by Gernot Heller)
* Once reforms agreed, IMF to make new debt sustainability report
Feb 20 Here is a complete list of all the things we can definitely infer from higher stock market prices:
Feb 20 Saudi Arabia is favoring New York to list state oil giant Saudi Aramco , while also considering London and Toronto for the prospect of floating the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.