HO-CHI-MINH City Oct 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she was certain that by the time of the European Union summit on Oct. 23 there would be full ratification of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF).

Slovakia's parliament brought down the government on Tuesday by rejecting the plan to expand the euro zone's rescue fund, but the outgoing government said it hoped to pass the measure by the end of the week with opposition support.

Merkel, who is on a trip to Vietnam, repeated that the European Union must have more powers to intervene in national budgets of member states which flout stability rules.

She also said that as the Doha round was not progressing, one must be realistic and look at more bilateral trade deals. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)