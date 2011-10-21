BERLIN Oct 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her conservative bloc she will address Germany's parliament on Wednesday on the euro debt crisis, according to sources who attended a party meeting early on Friday.

Merkel had planned to speak to parliament this week before Sunday's European Union summit, but this speech was cancelled.

France and Germany subsequently issued a joint statement saying there would be a second summit on the euro by next Wednesday at the latest.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)