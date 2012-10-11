Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
BERLIN Oct 11 Germany's planned tax cuts could stabilise domestic demand and help stimulate the European economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, noting the country was feeling the effect of economic collapse in southern Europe.
"It is our job to stimulate the European economy, including with planned tax cuts," she said at a press conference in Berlin with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"We are trying hard to continue growth and keeping domestic demand high to import goods from other euro zone countries," she said.
Germany's upper house of parliament in May rejected government plans to reduce taxes by about 6 billion euros, which the opposition said would be irresponsible at a time of budget consolidation.
Asked about a demand by the International Monetary Fund that Greece be given more time to meet bailout conditions, Merkel said she would base her judgement on the report by the "troika" of international lenders.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.