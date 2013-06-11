GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price slumps amid ample supply; equities climb
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
BERLIN, June 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday her government would argue to the Constitutional Court that the European Central Bank is doing what is needed to stabilise the euro and that the euro zone's ESM bailout fund is important.
"(We will argue that) the ESM is important and that the ECB is doing what is required to stabilise the euro," she told a German BDI industry association event.
The Karlsruhe-based court is holding a hearing into charges that the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states through the back door, in violation of German law.
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
CHICAGO, March 9 Illinois' record-breaking budget impasse, which has led to sporadic funding for higher education, is increasingly pressuring the finances and competitiveness of state universities, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes