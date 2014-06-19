BERLIN, June 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel heaped praise on Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt on Thursday and said there was no reason a president of the European Council should not come from an EU country outside of the euro zone - such as Denmark.

"In principle, it can't be the case, in the sense of the unity of the European Union, that only someone who is in the euro zone can be Council President. There is no such rule," the chancellor told a news conference with Thorning-Schmidt. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)