BERLIN, June 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
heaped praise on Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt on
Thursday and said there was no reason a president of the
European Council should not come from an EU country outside of
the euro zone - such as Denmark.
"In principle, it can't be the case, in the sense of the
unity of the European Union, that only someone who is in the
euro zone can be Council President. There is no such rule," the
chancellor told a news conference with Thorning-Schmidt.
