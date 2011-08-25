* Kohl says government policy lacks direction
* Dissatisfaction rises with Merkel's leadership
* Grumbling before parliament vote on bailout fund
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Aug 25 Former German Chancellor Helmut
Kohl, a driving force of European integration, has launched an
unusual public attack on Angela Merkel's foreign policy, adding
his voice to a chorus of criticism of her leadership from fellow
conservatives.
Kohl said policies ranging from cooperation with European
partners to ties with the United States lacked direction and
risked undermining German influence.
Kohl's broadside is the latest sign of dissatisfaction with
Merkel from within her centre-right coalition before next
month's parliamentary vote on the euro zone's bailout fund.
"Germany has not been a predictable factor for several years
now -- at home or abroad," Kohl, Merkel's political mentor in
the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), said in an interview
in Internationale Politik newspaper.
"The enormous changes in the world can be no excuse for
having no view or idea where you belong and where you are
going."
As post-war Germany's longest-serving chancellor, the key
architect of German reunification and a major figure in Europe,
the 81-year-old still commands respect in Germany.
He said the EU had to stand by Greece in the debt crisis and
took aim at Germany's decision to abstain in a U.N. Security
Council vote authorising military action to enforce a no-fly
zone over Libya earlier this year.
He also suggested that Germany was losing influence with the
United States, saying he would never have dreamt that a U.S.
president would visit Europe and not stop in Germany.
"We must take care that we do not gamble everything away. We
must urgently return to our former dependability," he said.
In response, Merkel said times had changed.
"Every time has its own specific demands. The
Christian-Liberal government is working to decisively master the
challenges of our time together with our partners in Europe and
the world," she told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Kohl nurtured Merkel's career but she later challenged her
mentor in a party funding scandal that dented his reputation.
PARTY RIFTS BEFORE VOTE
Kohl's blunt attack, which made the front pages of German
newspapers on Thursday, comes at a tough time for Merkel.
Divisions are growing in her party in the run up to the
parliamentary vote on the European Financial Stability
Facility(EFSF), to be held by Sept. 23.
In a sign Merkel knows she faces a battle, she cancelled a
trip to Russia shortly before the vote, said a government
source, and tried to reassure party members.
"I understand many lawmakers who are concerned if we
guarantee big sums for other euro zone states," she told
broadcaster NDR.
"On the other hand, we are in a currency union and in a
common Europe. Germany derives many advantages from that.
Therefore we must also act in a way that shows solidarity."
Some fear that Merkel may have to rely on opposition support
to win the vote, that could trigger a challenge to her position.
The CDU's Wolfgang Bosbach has said many party members
rejected the planned changes to the EFSF agreed by European
leaders in July.
Even cabinet minister Ursula von der Leyen, once close to
Merkel, caused embarrassment this week by unexpectedly weighing
into a debate about guarantees for Greek aid.
On top of that, conservative President Christian Wulff
questioned the legality of the European Central Bank's bond
buying programme. Merkel told NDR she would not
criticise the ECB as it made decisions independently.
That Wulff, Merkel's choice for president, felt it necessary
to comment on the issue has raised eyebrows. Although his role
is mainly ceremonial, he could theoretically refuse to sign the
EFSF motion into law.
"These statements ... reflect a general unease among wider
parts of the general public with respect to the various rescue
measures taken," said Goldman Sachs economist Dirk Schumacher in
a research note.
