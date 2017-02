BERLIN May 24 Budget consolidation and pursuing economic growth are two sides of the same coin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, also reiterating her opposition to joint euro zone debt issuance.

"At the moment we're not quite free of (our) worries... We'll only be in good shape if our neighbours are also doing alright," she said in a speech to the German electrical industry. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)