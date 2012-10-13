BERLIN Oct 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Saturday that Greece seemed to be making headway with
its reforms and should stick to the agreements it had made but
added that the crisis-stricken country should continue to be
given more chances.
"I have the impression that, step-by-step, we are beginning
to see progress there. It's often slower than we had imagined
but on this front we should give Greece another chance time and
again," she said in a weekly video podcast.
"On the one hand we should demand that the agreements on
which we decided together are kept. But on the other hand we
should, in our role as friends and partners, offer assistance
and support."
Merkel said the German government was in close contact with
Greece.
Earlier this week Merkel visited Greece for the first time
since the euro zone crisis erupted three years ago and while she
reaffirmed Berlin's commitment to keep Greece inside the euro
zone, she offered no concrete relief ahead of a new report on
Greece's reform progress due by next month.
Asked if a European Union in which an increasing number of
member states ask for financial aid was sustainable, she said:
"No of course not. It would be wrong if things were to stay like
this but now the markets are also testing if we will stay
together."
Merkel said she was against turning the EU into a federal
system like the United States: "I don't think we should
overstretch ourselves."
Merkel said the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the EU
on Friday provided motivation to further develop the union.