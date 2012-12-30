* Merkel tells Germans to expect tougher economic climate
* Contradicts finance minister who said worst of crisis past
* New Year message at start of election year
BERLIN, Dec 31 The euro zone sovereign debt
crisis is far from over even though reform measures designed to
address the roots of the problem are beginning to bear fruit,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said in her New Year's
address.
In a taped interview to be broadcast on Monday evening,
Merkel urged Germans to be more patient even though the euro
zone crisis has already dragged on for three years. She drew a
line linking German prosperity to a prosperous European Union.
"For our prosperity and our solidarity we need to strike the
right balance," Merkel said. "The European sovereign debt crisis
shows how important this balance is.
"The reforms that we've introduced are beginning to have an
impact," she said. "Nevertheless we need to have further
continued patience. The crisis is far from over."
Merkel indirectly contradicted Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble with those comments. In an interview on Friday in Bild
newspaper Schaeuble said the worst of the crisis was over.
Germany has been the paymaster in the euro zone crisis, to
the chagrin of many German voters and a growing bloc of
conservative lawmakers in Merkel's coalition. Germans remain
wary of euro zone bailout efforts but give Merkel high marks for
what they consider to be her judicious handling of the crisis.
Merkel, who is seeking a third term in an election in
September, proudly pointed out that unemployment in Germany had
fallen to its lowest level since reunification in 1990 while the
number of people employed had also risen to record highs.
"That means that many hundreds of thousands of families have
a secure future," said Merkel. "And that means that a lot of
young people have the security of training and jobs and thus
will get off to a good start in their careers."
But in face of slowing economic growth, Merkel also warned
that conditions could be more difficult in 2013 than in 2012.
"I know that many people are naturally concerned going into
the new year," she said. "And the economic environment will not
in fact be easier but rather more difficult next year. But we
shouldn't let that get us down; rather it should spur us on."
Even though Merkel's conservative party holds a commanding
10-point lead in opinion polls over the Social Democrats (SPD),
the centre-left opposition SPD and their Greens allies have a
chance of taking power because Merkel's coalition allies, the
Free Democrats (FDP) have slumped badly and may not win seats.
Political analysts believe Merkel nevertheless still has the
most options to form a government after the vote. She could lead
a right-left grand coalition with the SPD as she did from 2005
to 2009 or a coalition with the pro-environment Greens party.
Merkel said she hoped there would be more controls next year
on international financial markets - a popular issue in Germany
that the SPD is planning to make a central plank of its 2013
election campaign.
"The world hasn't sufficiently learned the lessons of the
devastating 2008 financial crisis," she said. "Never again can
we allow irresponsibility like back then to happen. In a social
market economy, the state is the guardian of order - and that is
something people should be able to count on."