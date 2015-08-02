BERLIN Aug 2 Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel's
leadership during the Greece crisis has given her conservatives
a chance of winning an absolute majority if an election were
held next week, an opinion poll on Sunday showed.
The results of the poll came a day after Der Spiegel news
magazine said in an unsourced report that Merkel had decided to
run for a fourth term and had started planning her 2017
re-election campaign.
The chancellor has ruled Germany since 2005 and now governs
in coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD). Not since Konrad
Adenauer's third term as chancellor ended in 1961 has the
CDU/CSU ruled with an absolute majority.
The Emnid poll for weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag put
support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister
party, the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), at 43 percent.
The survey of 1,860 people showed that for the first time
since June 2005 support for the CDU/CSU was equal to that of all
other parties that would surpass the 5-percent hurdle required
to win seats in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Such a result would give Merkel's conservatives a chance of
winning an absolute majority if an election were held next week.
The change came as support for the far-left Left party fell by
one percentage point.
An absolute majority would give Merkel's conservatives the
chance to govern without compromising on issues such as pension
reform and the minimum wage, as they have done with the SPD.
Merkel's handling of the Greece crisis, in which she worked
tirelessly to negotiate the blueprint of a deal with Athens,
secured her support.
"During the Greece crisis, Merkel showed herself to the
German people as a politician who can be relied on in difficult
situations," Torsten Schneider-Haas of Emnid told Bild am
Sonntag.
Merkel also shared power with the SPD in her first term as
chancellor. In her second term, she shared power with the
pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).
There are no term limits in Germany and the last CDU
chancellor, Helmut Kohl, served for 16 years before losing his
bid for a fifth term in 1998 to Gerhard Schroeder of the SPD.
Neither were as popular among voters as Merkel.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)