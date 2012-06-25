(Adds details, background)
BERLIN, June 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Monday said shared debt liability within the euro zone was
"economically wrong" and "counterproductive", in tough comments
days ahead of a European Union summit.
At the two-day Brussels summit starting on Thursday leaders
are set to discuss a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal
integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund, as
part of efforts to tackle a worsening debt crisis.
That is an idea that France, Italy and others have pushed
hard for but which Germany's conservative leader opposes.
"When I think of the summit I feel concerned that yet again
we will have too much focus on all kinds of ways of sharing
debt," Merkel said at a conference in Berlin.
Mutual euro zone bonds or a debt redemption fund were
unconstitutional, she said. "I also consider them to be
economically wrong and counterproductive," she added.
Earlier on Monday her spokesman said Merkel opposed calls
for "easy" solutions to resolve the crisis.
"Our currency union... is clearly in difficulty and the
interest rates some countries have to pay are part of that
difficulty. The German government knows this very well and is
determined to find a good way out of the crisis," said spokesman
Steffen Seibert.
"But the chancellor is worried that just before the European
summit people are yet again expressing the wish for supposedly
easy solutions, most significantly the wish for shared
liability," he told a regular news conference.
"If the German government opposes this, it is on the basis
of European law and the German constitution, but also because it
is our deepest economic and political conviction that liability
and control must always go hand in hand," said Seibert.
Merkel anticipated that Germany, which has seen its
borrowing costs fall to record lows during the crisis while
those of other countries have spiralled to dangerous heights,
would again come under pressure from euro zone peers.
"In Brussels many or even all eyes will be on us once
again," Merkel said, but she stressed Germany had to pursue
sustainable financial policy.
Germany would immediately support a common bank deposit
guarantee, so long as this did not bring shared liability.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Alexandra Hudson;
Editing by Jon Boyle)