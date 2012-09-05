BERLIN, Sept 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
has pledged her support for Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann in
the debate over the role of the European Central Bank (ECB),
sources at a meeting of Merkel and leading German conservatives
said on Wednesday.
Weidmann opposes the ECB's plans to buy debt of euro zone
countries with high borrowing costs, saying that plan cannot
replace economic reforms.
Germany's Bild reported last week Weidmann had threatened to
resign over the plan, but had been dissuaded by the German
government.
Norbert Barthle, a senior lawmaker and budget expert with
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) said Merkel had stressed
however that while preserving its independence and upholding its
mandate, the ECB could play a part in stabilising the currency.
"So long as the measures are within the mandate this is fine
... but this (the measures) cannot be done long-term. Otherwise
this would be fiscal policy-making and this is not the role of
the ECB," Barthle said.