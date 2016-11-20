* Merkel tells leading party members of her intention at
meeting
* Merkel viewed as stabilising force after Trump win, Brexit
vote
* Liberal migrant policy has hit popularity
* Poll shows majority of Germans want her to serve fourth
term
(Recasts after Merkel confirmation)
By Andreas Rinke and Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Nov 20 Angela Merkel announced on Sunday
she wants to run for a fourth term as German chancellor in next
year's election, a sign of stability after Britain's vote to
leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as the
next U.S. president.
Despite a voter backlash over her open-door migrant policy,
the 62-year old conservative said she would stand again in the
September election, ending months of speculation over her
decision.
"I thought about this for an endlessly long time. The
decision (to run) for a fourth term is - after 11 years in
office - anything but trivial," Merkel told a news conference
after a meeting of senior members of her conservative Christian
Democrat (CDU) party convened to prepare for the election.
Some 55 percent of Germans want Merkel, Germany's eighth
chancellor since World War Two, to serve a fourth term, with 39
percent against, an Emnid poll showed on Sunday, highlighting
that despite setbacks, she is still an electoral asset.
Merkel has steered Europe's biggest economy through the
financial crisis and euro zone debt crisis and has won respect
internationally, for example with her efforts to help solve the
conflict in Ukraine. U.S. President Barack Obama last week
described her as an "outstanding" ally.
With Trump's victory in the United States and the rise in
support for right-wing parties in several European states, some
commentators see Merkel as a bastion of Western liberal values.
"Angela Merkel is the answer to the populism of this time.
She is, as it were, the anti-Trump," party ally Stanislaw
Tillich, premier of the state of Saxony, told the RND newspaper
group, adding she stood for reliability and predictability.
However, her decision last year to open Germany's borders to
around 900,000 migrants, mostly from war zones in the Middle
East, angered many voters at home and dented her ratings.
Her party has slumped in regional elections in the last year
while support for the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany
(AfD) has swelled.
In September, after a heavy defeat for the CDU in a Berlin
state election, a humbled Merkel surprised the country by saying
she wished she could turn the clock back on the migrant crisis,
though she stopped short of saying her policy was a mistake.
BIG TASKS AHEAD
If re-elected, her responsibilities will range from helping
lead talks with Britain on its withdrawal from the EU, soothing
tense relations with Turkey, a crucial partner in the migrant
crisis, and developing a relationship with Trump.
Domestically, her biggest challenge will probably be
managing the integration of refugees in an increasingly divided
society and keeping Europe's powerhouse economy on track.
An Emnid poll on Sunday put Merkel's conservative bloc down
one point at 33 percent, nine points ahead of her nearest
rivals, the Social Democrats (SPD), with whom she shares power.
In a system where coalition governments are the norm, many
pollsters see another 'grand coalition' as the most likely
option after the election, although the rise of the AfD makes
coalition arithmetic more complicated.
The SPD has not decided whether its chairman Sigmar Gabriel,
Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister, will run against Merkel.
One of the SPD's deputy leaders, Ralf Stegner, said it would
be a mistake to underestimate Merkel but that the "myth of
invincibility" was over.
Merkel, who grew up in Communist East Germany, is a
physicist who only became involved in politics after the fall of
the Berlin Wall in 1989. She is seen as a talented negotiator
but has also shown a ruthless streak.
A Protestant woman in a mainly Catholic and male-dominated
party, at least when she became its leader in 2000, Merkel never
built up a regional power base but over the years she has
sidelined her main male rivals and has no obvious successor.
She still requires the official backing of her Christian
Social Union (CSU) allies in Bavaria, who have fiercely
criticised her open-door migrant policy. CSU head Horst Seehofer
welcomed her decision on Sunday.
"We now want the trust of the population for another four
years and therefore it is good that we have clarity," he said.
Germany has no limit on the number of terms a chancellor can
serve. By standing again, Merkel, who said she wanted to serve
the full fourth term, could end up matching the 16 years in
office of her former mentor, Helmut Kohl. It was Merkel herself
who broke with Kohl and told her party in 1999, in the midst of
a funding scandal, that it should move on without him.
(Additional reporting by Thorsten Severin and Joern Poltz in
Munich; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Powell
and Philippa Fletcher)